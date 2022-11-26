Hope you people are doing great, we have some new news for you! And this time it’s for Wall Street. According to the reports, Wall Street surges as the Fed signals slowing in rate hikes- now let us go through some of the highlights before we indulge in the whole news!

According to the highlights from the sources, the growth stocks will binge as the treasury yields drop, and talk about Tesla, which has jumped as Citigroup upgrades.

Wall Street Surges As The Fed Signals Slowing In Rate Hikes

Going to Nordstrom has fallen on the reduced profit forecast and Dow Jones industrial has closed at its highest level since last April. Now moving on to Dow it is up by 0.28% whereas S&P 500 is up by a rate of 0.59%. In the end, Nasdaq is up by 0.99%.

Coming back to the big news, the Wall Street indexes ended Wednesday. It has also resulted in solid gains just right after the FEDERAL reserve’s November meeting was held. The meeting showed the minutes by which the interest rate hikes are expected to slow soon.

Wall Street has a substantial majority of policymakers who agreed on the same. They said it is highly recommended to pace it slow and get it on low for the interest rate hikes. It is the most appropriate thing to do for a while. Just as the minutes of the meeting were shown, experts also debated on why it is time to slow down the interest rate to save the hour.

Now what the equity markets really need to see is their strength. It must be evaluated as this is what we saw from the minutes. It was revealed by Michael James how the people have to work on the same. For those of you who do not know about Michael James, he is the managing director of equity trading. This is located at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

It was during the start of November that Fee’s last meeting was held. The investors discussed it all and were also optimistic about the price pressures that were starting to be seen. It was also concluded that the smaller rate hikes could curtail inflation.

Now talking about the trading volume, it was ahead during the thanksgiving holiday, which was on Thursday. In the USA stock market, we did see an opening for half session Friday and how the trading volume was thin.

This week Wednesday was also of no surprise when we got the mixed bag of economic data that led to a drop in the yield. This was on the benchmark of a 10-year treasury note. It also helped drive stocks up.

There were a lot more Americans than expected, who filed new claims for unemployment benefits. It rose more than expected last week in the USA. It was a straight fifth month, November, for the business activity contracted in the USA.

Conclusion

Even the consumer sentiment was higher and all the home sales increased above expectations. Heavy stocks were also raised, talk about Amazon raises to 1.00% whereas the meta platforms raised to 0.72%! Tesla on the other hand killed 7.82% and converted its electric vehicle stick from neutral to sell. There were many cuts and down after the sales got affected over the years.

Substantial policymakers have already predicted the upcoming future based on the minutes. And we can just hope for these numbers to be in favor as expected, or it may prove the situation otherwise.

